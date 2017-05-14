Mumbai: Case filed against company official for Rs 10 crore power theft





Represenatational picture





Police on Sunday registered a case against a senior official of a tea strainer manufacturing unit for alleged Rs 10 crore power theft since November 2011 by tampering an electricity meter.



State Vigilance department in the wee hours of Saturday, conducted a raid and detected an electricity theft at a Bombay Tea Strainers Mfg company at Sitafalwadi, Mazgoan.

The raiding team, headed by a senior officer, found 176KW connected load to the company and estimated loss in range of Rs 10 crore involving two Current Transformer meters. They are also suspecting a third meter and are further investigating.

According to sources, the Vigilance department after receiving the information raided the company in wee hours. The department has accused the owner of the company Mikdar Ratlamwala (named in FIR), a resident of Byculla for the electricity theft. He has not been arrested yet.

After the raid, the Vigilance department approached the Byculla police station and gave them the raid details and documents. The complaint was accordingly filed under Indian Electricity act 2003.

Senior inspector of the Byculla police station Avinash Shingte confirmed the development and said that the investigation is on to check if any other people are also involved in the crime.

Another police officer said that the complainant has alleged that the accused involved in the crime are habitual offenders and in past they had similarly committed electricity thefts. Investigators are investigating into it.

(With inputs from PTI)