Mumbai: Case registered against ward boy of St George Hospital

After mid-day's report about a taxi-driver opening a scam in St George Hospital the authorities have finally registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) in the matter. The hospital had transferred the ward boy from St George's hospital to J J Hospital.

The cabbie identified as Shivkumar Kanoji,a a resident of Cuffe Parade area, had admitted his sister Sangita Kanojia to St George Hospital on 20th of December for a cholecystectomy surgery (surgical removal of the gall bladder). The doctors had asked him to bring a clip costing Rs 900 for the operation.

Shivkumar brought the clip from the nearby Samarth Medical in Bora Bazaar area of CST and handed it to the doctors. Later a ward boy took the medical bill from Shivkumar's brother-in-law Manoj but as Shivkumar wanted to claim the money under Rajiv Gandhi Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana (RGJAY). When he asked the doctors for the bill, he got no answers from the hospital authorities.

Finally he reached the medical for a duplicate copy of the bill and was told that somebody returned the bill and clip back and taken Rs 900 from the medical store owner.

Shivkumar then asked the medical owner to help him with the CCTV footage which the medical owner agreed. Shivkumar took the CCTV footage to the hospital authorities who denied that the person in the footage was their employee.

But when the hospital realized that Shivkumar will not let go of this issue, the superintendent Jagdish Bhawani called Shivkumar and told him the person in the footage was Dilip Dattatray Pawar, a ward boy with the hospital.

After many efforts from Shivkumar, on 5th of January the MRA Marg police station, in whose jurisdiction the hospital falls under, registered a 420 cheating case in the matter against Pawar.

"Pawar is a wanted man and he has fled," said Prabhakar Salunkhe, police sub inspector of MRA Marg police station.

"We will investigate the root cause of the matter and find if more people are involved from the hospital in the racket to sell medicines outside the hospital," said Salunkhe.

"With great difficulty finally an FIR was registered for the case after 15 to 20 days of my pursuance. I am hopeful the cops do something in it," said Shivkumar.