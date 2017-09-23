Mumbai: CBI arrests Income Tax Deputy Commissioner in bribery case



Representation pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday evening arrested a deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, and his two accomplices in an alleged bribery case of Rs 3 crore.

Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai Jaipal Swamy, and his two private aides, Kamlesh Shah and Prathamesh Masdekar were booked on the allegations of demanding an illegal gratification amounting to Rs 3 crore.

"A case was registered against the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, on the allegations of demanding an illegal gratification amounting to Rs 3 crore from the complainant for showing undue favour in his tax assessment," CBI Spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Shah and Masdekar were to arrange gold in exchange of the money sent by the complainant. One of the two was caught red-handed while accepting R3 crore through two cheques. Masdekar and Shah were subsequently arrested, stated CBI. CBI has booked the three under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and are searching three locations in Mumbai.

