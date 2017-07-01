Mumbai: CBI counsel seeks death for two other accused in '93 blasts case



A file picture of one of the blasts sites on March 12, 1993

The CBI counsel on Friday sought capital punishment for two other accused in the 1993 blasts case. The court had earlier sought the death sentence for two main conspirators, deceased Mustafa Dossa, and Feroze Rashid Khan.

CBI Counsel Deepak Salvi sought the death sentence for Taher Merchant and Karimullah Khan. Salvi said Taher attended various conspiratorial meetings in Dubai with the prime accused, wherein plans to achieve the objects of the criminal conspiracy including collection of arms and explosives were discussed. Taher motivated his associates to arrange for men from Mumbai to be sent for training in handling of arms, ammunition, and explosives in Pakistan. He also arranged for the stay and visas of co-accused persons who went to Dubai with the object of receiving arms training in Pakistan.

Salvi said that Khan had forged certain documents with a medical certificate purportedly issued by Dr AS Manjrekar, though he was not authorised to run a private medical practice, for the purpose of obtaining a driving licence in 1993. He said Khan also got a Scholar's Register and Transfer Certificate form, purportedly authenticated by Shujjaudin H Qureshi, a notary, with the intent to support his claim that he was medically fit to obtain a driving licence, and was also a student of a certain school. Salvi said Khan did this in order to support his claim that he was entitled to a driving licence. Among other co-accused, Karimullah had participated in both the landings at Shekhadi.

Salvi is likely to argue on sentence for the remaining two accused on Saturday, Abu Salem and Riyaz Siddiqui.