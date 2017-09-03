Mumbai: Ceiling collapses on sleeping senior citizen at Bhendi Bazaar



Bhendi Bazaar

Two days after the Hussaini building crash at Bhendi Bazar, which led to the deaths of 33 residents, the ceiling of a flat in another building in the same area came crashing on top of a senior citizen, severely injuring her. She was rushed to hospital and is in stable condition now, sources said."

The victim, identified only as Sawant, 65, by the civic body, lives in flat no 4, on the second floor of the five-storeyed Agarwal building in Bhendi Bazaar. She was asleep at home around 4.30am on Saturday, when a large portion of the ceiling crashed on her. She was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. According to the fire control, a call about the incident was received by around 4.32am in early morning.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, a total of nine incidents of short circuit including five from the city and four from the eastern suburbs were reported. A total of 22 incidents of trees falling, including 11 from the city, nine from the western suburbs and two from the eastern suburbs, were reported to the BMC. No casualties were reported in any.

9

No. of short circuits in the city in a day