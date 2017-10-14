Days after a stampede at Elphinstone Road killed 23 people, a 38-year-old woman was badly injured on Thursday, after ceiling tiles came crashing down on her at the railway station.

According to the railway police, the incident occurred around 3.30 pm. The woman has been identified as Anita Basak, a resident of Chembur. She had gone to the station with his son for some work. The tiles, which were loosely hanging, landed on her head while she was passing underneath them.

Immediately after the incident, the 108 ambulance staff reached the spot and administered first aid to her. Thereafter, she was taken to KEM hospital, where she received stitches on her head.



After being given first aid at the railway station, she was immediately rushed to KEM hospital for further treatment