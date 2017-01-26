Mumbai: Central Railway awards alert drivers who averted rail disaster



Driver Harendra Kumar and assistant driver Harish Chinchole

The Central Railway awarded three employees for their timely action, which saved the lives of several passengers in a train on Tuesday.

Tuesday night could have been a horrific experience for the people travelling on Janshatabdi Express 12052, from Madgaon to Dadar. Around 10.30 pm, when the train reached near Diva station, its Loco pilot (Driver), Harendra Kumar spotted a 7.32-metre piece of rail on the track and applied the emergency brake.

After that, the assistant train driver, Harish Chinchole, along with some passengers, removed the railway piece from the track. Due to this the train got delayed for almost 15 minutes but, fortunately, all the passengers and drivers reached Dadar station safely.

Following this incident, last evening, a programme was organised by the Central Railway to acknowledge the drivers for their courage and timely action. D K Sharma, Central Railway General Manager, awarded Loco Pilot Kumar, Assistant Loco pilot Chinchole and Chief Loco pilot NK Yadav with cash and certificates.

“The driver, Kumar, was alert and spotted the piece in the middle of the track. We have awarded him along with all the drivers for their courage. Railway Protection force is investigating the matter,” said AK Singh, a spokesperson from the CR.

A case was registered in Thane Railway Police Force under section 150-A (puts or throws upon or across any railways, any wood, stone or other matter or thing) of the Railways Act, 1989.

“We have awarded our staff not just to acknowledge their action, but also to spread this message that security of the railway is not just the responsibility of a train driver or a guard at a railway station. It is the concern of everyone who uses railway property. People should be responsible and careless attempts to damage railway property can lead to a horrific incident,” said DK Sharma.