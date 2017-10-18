On Monday, Central Railway (CR) received a grant of Rs 10 crore to restore the world heritage site of the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus under the Swachh Bharat Mission.



Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

The State Bank of India Foundation has partnered with CR and provided the money over a period of three to five years for conservation of the building. The renovation work would be evaluated, executed and monitored by CR.

Speaking to the media, DK Sharma, general manager, CR, said, “The world heritage site will be restored based on internationally accepted norms and policies.”