Mumbai: Central Railway sets bad crack record with third rail fracture

The fracture was repaired in an hour. Pics/ Shrikant Khuperkar

Central Railway is starting to set a bad crack record with yet another rail fracture -- the third one this week -- between Kalyan and Thakurli this morning. Office-goers travelling via CR faced a delay of 15-20 minutes in services after the rail fracture was reported at 7.30 am. Fast trains going towards CST were diverted to the slow track till 8.30 am, after which services were back on schedule, said CR officials.

Commuters at Dombivli station seemed upset as they heard the announcement that fast trains would be diverted, without any explanation for the delay. Lata Argade, vice-president of the Upanagari Railway Pravasi Mahasangh, said, "Rail fracture incidents are increasing and this proves that there is a need for better maintenance, as a lot of Central Railway services ply on this track. Every other day, commuters have to face inconvenience. In order to solve this problem, the work on the sixth and seventh lines should be completed."

On April 26, mid-day had reported how another rail fracture between Thakurli and Kalyan had disrupted morning peak hour services ('Difficult to state the precise reason behind rail fractures: CR official'). The fact that this was the second fracture in two days, had raised questions over the maintenance of rail tracks.