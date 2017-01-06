Mumbai: Central Railway to operate special block on Sunday



Representational pic

Central Railway will operate a special block on 8.1.2017 for launching of 6 steel girders (37.84 meter long) of Kharegaon road over bridge by 650 MT road crane along with mega block as per details given below:

Thane-Kalyan Dn & Up slow lines from 11.20 am to 4.20 pm

Dn slow/semi fast locals leaving Mulund from 10.48 am to 4.23 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations halting at Thane, Diva and Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow/semi fast locals leaving Diva from 11.04 am to 4.08 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations and will be rediverted on proper Up slow line at Mulund.

Dn slow services will not be available at Kalva, Mumbra, Kopar and Thakurli and Up slow services will not be available at Mumbra and Kalva stations during the block period. Passengers of these stations are allowed to travel via Kalyan, Dombivali and Diva stations.

Dn fast locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai from 10.20 am to 2.42 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and Up fast locals leaving Kalyan from 11.00 am to 3.08 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow locals leaving and arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai-Chunabhatti/Mahim Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.40 pm

Dn harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai from 11.21 am to 4.39 pm and for Bandra/Andheri leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai from 10.38 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up harbour line services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel /Belapur/Vashi from 9.52 am to 3.26 pm and and leaving Bandra/Andheri from 10.44 am to 4.13 pm will remain suspended.

Special locals will run on Panvel-Kurla (platform no.8) section during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via main line and western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

As a result of this, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on footboard, rooftop of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

