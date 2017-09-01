Mumbai: Century-old Bhendi Bazar building crashes, kills 24



The impact of the Hussaini collapse also tore down the wall of the adjoining building. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

A six-storeyed building in Bhendi Bazar collapsed killing at least 24 and injuring 13. Till the time of going to press, the rescue operation was on. The death toll is likely to rise, as, according to eyewitnesses, more than 50 people were inside and in the vicinity when the structure crashed.

All the dead and injured were taken to JJ Hospital. Out of the 13 who sustained injuries, four were discharged after first aid.

Considering the large number of residents, the Mumbai Fire Brigade declared the tragedy a level III incident and mobilised all agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), for rescue works.



Rescue workers carry a victim out of the debris

In the early hours

The incident took place around 8.30 am, when two wings of the 117-year-old Hussaini building came down within seconds. According to BMC officials, it was a cessed building and had been declared "extremely dangerous" by the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority in 2011. It had 13 tenements - 12 residential and one commercial.

The building was part of the country's first cluster redevelopment project, undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). As per a statement issued by the SBUT, however, occupants of seven tenements had been moved out in 2013, and those in five had still been there.

BMC's disaster management cell said 200 firefighters were deployed for the rescue operation, besides seven JCBs, seven dumpers and five ambulances sent to the spot. Also, 90 NDRF personnel were mobilised for rescue works and to clear the debris.

According to eyewitnesses, the ground floor housed a sweetmeat manufacturing unit, a caterer's kitchen and a small godown. A resident said that at the time of the incident many workers were present on the ground floor.

"Also, several workers used to sleep outside the building. Because the crash happened early in the morning, many were working inside and some were near the premises. Most of them are natives of Uttar Pradesh and do odd jobs in hotels in the area," said a local.

Taking stock

Firefighters and NDRF personnel found it difficult to speed up rescue works due to dust rising out of the debris. Two firemen were injured during the operation.

Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said, "Personnel carried out the search operation from three sides, using search cameras, hydraulic tools and rescue gears."

"As a precaution, we have evacuated three buildings adjacent to Hussaini building. Locals say more are trapped in the debris," he added.

CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry to be headed by additional chief secretary of Housing department Sanjay Kumar.