Mumbai: Changes in admission procedure irks students

Students aspiring to architecture courses are in for a shock as Council of Architecture (COA) has changed the admission procedure with only four months left for the entrance exams.

The exam, to be held in April, will now be the sole deciding factor for admission as opposed to 50 per cent weig­h­tage given to Std XII marks until now. As per a COA circular, the admission process for 2017-18 will be based on a single day National Aptitude Test in Architecture, held in offline format. Students wish the new process to be implemented from next year so that their preparation for this year does not go waste.

“Till last year, the admission process included 50 per cent weightage to Std XII marks. Now, we get to know Std XII marks are not important. This is frustrating,” said Riddhima Sen, one of the candidates.

COA president Biswaranjan Nayak, said, “The online format was based on objective questions and involved a lot of malpractices. So, we have made it offline. About the weightage, COA is planning to leave the decision to the state governments.”