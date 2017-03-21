Mumbai: Chaos fails to dampen spirit as 15K people visit Byculla zoo on Day 3

The day passed off smoothly as the authorities introduced a number of changes in their security arrangements



The stampede-like situation on Sunday forced the zoo authorities to beef up security at the premises. Pics/Suresh karkera

Even though Sunday witnessed a stampede-like situation at the Byculla Zoo, the spirit of Mumbaikars to catch a glimpse of the seven Humboldt Penguins doesn't seem to die down.

After an extremely eventful weekend, more than 15,000 people thronged the zoo on Monday to see the aquatic birds.

As the authorities introduced a number of changes in the security arrangements, the day passed off smoothly.

Speaking to mid-day, Director of the zoo Sanjay Tripathi said, "Over and above the eight security guards already present at the zoo, 10 more have been deployed. The visitors were asked to form three separate lines, which helped to keep a check on the crowd. We expect more people to visit the zoo in the coming days."

New timings

Following the chaos on Sunday, the zoo authorities issued new timings for entry and exit, which were implemented from Monday. Sources said that while the main entry gate is closed at 5 pm, visitors who have already entered are given tickets till 5.30 pm.

Those who reach the penguin enclosure by 5.45 pm are allowed inside, while the entire set up is closed down sharp by 6 pm.

When asked about Rani Baug's newest additions, social activist Nicholas Almieda alleged that the zoo authorities were not paying attention to the cracks that have appeared in the rocks inside the glass enclosure.

Reacting to this, Tripathi said, "The rocks are made of Reinforced Cement Concrete and no such thing has happened. There is nothing to worry about."