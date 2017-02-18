Mumbai: Charges fly ahead of NSCI elections



Ire and fire at an NSCI Annual General Meet (AGM) years ago

Move over BMC elections, the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) elections are here. Members of the Haji Ali club, are all set to sacrifice their Sunday socializing and siesta for a visit to caste their vote in the club. The polling for the club begins at 8 am and will end by 6 pm.

A source spoke on condition of anonymity stating that the current management’s balance sheet showing loss of R110 crore, for the last three years is on the scanner.

Rakesh Malhotra, NSCI secretary though dismisses that figure as “wrong. In fact, we (the current committee) have improved the finances of the club to such a huge extent. We have managed to get the club’s Fixed Deposits (FDs) to Rs 130 core,” said Malhotra who added, “we are well prepared for the elections, in fact, I predict a landslide victory for the current team in power. Our big plus, has been accessibility to members, we are always approachable,” explained Malhotra who is part of the `Action Group’ as the committee is called.

Jay Choraria, part of a group called the ‘United Front’ which is opposing the Action Group, scoffs at Malhotra’s financially robust and accessible claim. The United Front representatives have called a meeting of members today evening at the Jade Garden in Worli, for Choraria says, “a seminar on looking at the financial instability of the club.” Another representative says, “it is a, ‘coffee with United Front’ (chai pe charcha) Modi style meet, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

While things may get heated somewhat on Sunday, expect temperatures to rival the mercury on February 21 Tuesday, when the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is to be held, and uncomfortable questions are sure to be asked.