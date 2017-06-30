Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Termius (CST) gets a Maharaj in its name



Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. Representational Image

The name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus has been changed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, as per a notification issued by the Central Railway.

The CR officials said that although its full form will be Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and it shall be mentioned on trains, websites and other places wherever the present name is used; its short form will remain CSTM.

In December 2016, the Maharashtra Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution to rename the railway terminus by adding the word 'Maharaj' in the original name. After the resolution was passed by the Assembly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had moved it in the Lower House.