Mumbai: Chicken shop owner in Kandivli robbed of 113 birds



CCTVâÂÂfootage of the van leaving with the chickens

A chicken shop owner from Kandivli (East) was robbed of 113 chickens recently. According to the Samta Nagar police, Aslam Qureshi, who owns a chicken shop at Damu Nagar told the police that around 1.30am on Tuesday night the van that delivers live chickens to his shop arrived at the spot. The driver delivered the chickens and parked the van outside Aslam’s shop.



The chickens that were stolen from the shop

The next morning when Aslam returned he noticed that all the chickens from shop were missing. He immediately informed the police. When the police checked the CCTV footage of the shop they found that the delivery van driver had broken the lock of Aslam’s shop and driven off with all his chickens.



The CCTVâÂÂcamera at the shop that the thief did not spot

The police have registered a case of theft and are on a look out for the van driver The police also found out that the same night, more than 200 chickens had been stolen from another shop in the same locality by the same van. "We have registered an offence under section 461 and 379 of the IPC and are investigating, the case" said senior inspector Dilip Yadav, Samta Nagar police.