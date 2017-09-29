

Representational Image

A school student from Ghatkopar had to be hospitalized after his class teacher allegedly beat him with a wooden ruler over ‘disciplinary issues’.



The boy’s family has claimed that the teacher hit him over the head, where he already had an injury. As per the Ghatkopar police, the teacher has been arrested, in a report by the Indian Express. Vyankat Patil, senior inspector, Ghatkopar police station, says, "We have arrested the teacher, Shyam Bahadur Vishwakarma, and booked him for causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code and also under the Juvenile Justice Act for assaulting a minor."

The incident occurred on Thursday morning, when the 13-year-old boy studying in Oxford English High School at Kurla West, was beaten by his class teacher with a wooden ruler for disturbing the class. The boy’s elder brother said that the student came home complaining of pain in the region where he had undergone surgery three months ago. His elder brother said, “Suhail had been hit with a bamboo during a family feud almost three months ago. He had to undergo an operation and a plate was inserted in his head. We had informed the school management about the medical condition and yet, the teacher hit him on the exact spot. While we were rushing my brother to Sion Hospital, he fainted on the way.”

He also added, “We have seen the CCTV footage in which the teacher is seen beating my brother with a wooden ruler. One of the blows hit my brother in the head.” In a statement, Khan Mohammed Nadeem, the manager of Oxford English High School, said, “In the CCTV footage, the teacher is seen beating the boy on the hand and not on the head. We have shared the footage with the police.”

Nadeem further added that the boy was disrupting the class and the teacher had asked him to be quiet and sit in his seat. He said, “The school condemns the teacher’s act. We have suspended the teacher and are cooperating with the police.”