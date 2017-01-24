Mumbai: Children's kite stuck in train cables led to slum fire

Six children critical with severe burns after kite gets entangled in power lines and sparks blaze



Ramzan Khan, who sustained 80% burns, his brother Salman (top right) who sustained 11% burns

Kite-flying fun turned into a tragedy yesterday, when six children accidentally caused a short circuit that led to a major fire in Dana Bandar slums. Thirteen-year-old Ramzan Imran Khan’s kite got stuck in the overhead lines. As he kept tugging to free it, a short circuit triggered a cylinder blast in a nearby shanty.



The blaze. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

While Ramzan sustained almost 80 per cent burns and has been kept in the isolation ward, his brothers Salman (12) and Rehman (10) sustained 20 per cent and 15 per cent burns, respectively. His cousins Junaid (12), Sameer and Vinayak suffered 20 per cent, 11 per cent and five per cent burns, respectively.

“All are under observation. Except Ramzan, all are stable,” said Dr TP Lahane, dean of JJ hospital, where they have been admitted.

Blast impact

After the cylinder blast, the fire started with consuming the nearby shops and vehicles. Ramzan’s uncle Gudhu Khan said all the family members rushed out and first rescued the children.

“Short circuit being the cause, we couldn’t use water to douse the blaze. So, we tried controlling it with blankets, but that didn’t help and it soon spread to the other shanties,” he added.

Ramzan’s mother Razia said, “Thankfully, no one was in the house. We were all out by the water tap. But unfortunately, our children got hurt. The force of the blast was so strong that we found Ramzan flung near the tracks.”

As many as 20 families have lost their homes in the blaze, besides all belongings, including documents.

“Nothing of this scale has happened here before. So many of our relatives have no home now,” said Akbar Khan, another uncle of Ramzan.