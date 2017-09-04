Mumbai: CM Fadnavis approves proposal for cycle track



CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has in principle approved the civic body's proposal for 'green wheels along blue lines' cycle track.

Fadnavis said this cycle track would be built by clearing all encroachments along water pipelines in Mumbai, which will open 10 metre-wide corridors on both sides.

It will be the shortest connection between north-south and east-west Mumbai. It will have 40 entry and exit points that will connect 19 railway, seven Metro, and four Monorail stations. It will also cover the Bollywood walk, bio-diversity corridor and Mumbai book routes.

The project is expected to be rolled out in 18 months.

Rs 300 cr

Estimated cost of the project