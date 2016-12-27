Mumbai: CNG leak burns down driving school car



The car went up in flames just outside the Versova metro station. Pic/Poonam Bathija

A Toyota Corolla, belonging to Andheriwala Motor Driving School in Jogeshwari, was up in flames just outside the Versova Metro Station on Monday. A leakage in the car’s CNG tank led to the fire.

After being informed, firefighters from the Goregaon fire station arrived at the spot within 20 minutes and controlled the blaze. The driver managed to escape the vehicle in time and no casualties have been reported in the incident.

CNG leak

Station officer of Goregaon fire station Ashish Aadhange, who had received a call regarding the incident around 1pm said, “The CNG tank of the car had started leaking. As the vehicle was in motion, a spark might have ignited the gas causing the fire. It was an accident.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a driving school official, who arrived at the spot shortly after the fire was put out said, “The person who was driving the car does not belong to the institute. He was just dropping off the car at our centre. People in the area were quite nice as they helped us to move the car to the roadside after the firefighters doused the flames.”