Mumbai Crime: Co-passenger hypnotises woman in train, robs her of gold chain

Did that one sip of the drink she was offered by a co-passenger did the trick or was she really hypnotised into handing over her gold chain? The mystery remains to be solved, as a Mankhurd-based nurse is still running from pillar to post to register a complaint and get a probe in the matter started. The Mankhurd cops claim that as the crime has taken place within the jurisdiction of the railways, the offence should be registered with the GRP.

The woman, Nanda Sapkal (40), works at a nursing home in Girgaon. Last Monday, after finishing work she went to Dongri for shopping. Thereafter, she boarded a train from Sandhurst for Mankhurd. According to Nanda, when the train reached Wadala, an unknown woman came and sat beside her and started talking.

Realising that Nanda was feeling tired, when the train reached Chunabhatti railway station, the woman offered her a drink and said she would get energy from it. When she took a sip, she didn't like it and returned the rest. Speaking to mid-day, Nanda said, "I don't know what happened to me after having that one sip of the drink.

The woman kept on talking but I couldn't understand what she was saying. When the train reached Mankhurd, she got down with me and walked till the highway. Thereafter, she asked me to sit on the side of the highway, which I did. After some time, she asked me to show her the gold chain I was wearing. Following her instructions, I removed the chain and gave it to her. Then she left and even I returned home. Only after reaching home I realised that the chain was missing."

The Mankhurd cops have recovered a CCTV footage in which Nanda is seen walking with the unknown woman.