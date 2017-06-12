Mumbai: Coast Guard rescues man drowning at Malabar Hill

Representational pic

The Coast Guard yesterday had to deploy a helicopter along with divers to save a person drowning off the sea at Malabar Hill.

"Around 3.30 pm, we received information at the Coast Guard (West) headquarters about two people drowning in the sea near Priyadarshini Park at Malabar Hil," said an official release.

"A Coast Guard helicopter was launched in 'search and rescue' mode with air divers to save the drowning people," the release stated.

"The helicopter searched the area and lowered an air diver at the shore for information on the drowning people. The people present at the shore informed the Coast Guard diver that only one person had strayed into the sea and was seen desperately trying to swim back to shore."

While some local youths had jumped into the sea to help the man, the air diver finally brought him to safety. "The drowning person was pulled to safety and sent to a hospital for further medical assistance," the release said.

'The Indian Coast Guard has appealed to the people to not venture into the sea during the monsoon as high waves can easily sweep anyone away from shoreline," it said.