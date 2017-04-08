Mumbai: Coastal road gets MoEF nod, but with caveats

The BMC's ambitious 29.2 km coastal road project from Princess Street flyover in Marine Drive to Kandivli finally on Thursday got the clearances from Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, but with caveats.

Now, the BMC has set the target of starting work by the end of this year. Currently, the estimated cost of the project is around Rs 15,000 crore.

The project will be carried out in two phases — first from Princess Street Flyover to the Worli end of the Sealink, the second from the Bandra end of the Sealink to Kandivli.

The caveats include that the BMC will have to contribute two percent of the project's cost to the Mangrove Foundation of India and that it will have to set aside R10 crore for the development of open spaces in city.