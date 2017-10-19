In order to take revenge for an attack on their friend, a group of students from a Malad-based college badly assaulted two youths from another college. However, what they later realised was that the students they targeted were not the ones they were looking for. Unfortunately, by that time the victims had already suffered grievous injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at two different hospitals and are said to be in a critical condition.

Sudden attack

After registering a case in the matter, the Malad police arrested the accused, Rahul Dubey 20, Anup Mishra 19, and Hitesh Sharma 20. Police sources said that the incident occurred on Monday morning near Dalmiya College. A group of students from the college attacked two boys from Vidyavikass College, when the latter were having breakfast at a nearby stall. The group beat them up and even stabbed them with sharp-edged weapons. However, when one of them realised that the victims were not the ones they were looking for, they stopped the assault and fled from the spot. The victims have been identified as Irfan Moolur, 18, and Mehtab Ansari, 18.

Speaking to mid-day, Mehtab's father Umar Farooque Ansari said, "Looking at the brutality with which they were assaulted and the seriousness of the injuries, the police should have taken stricter action."

Mistaken identity

Narrating the incident, Mehtab said, "They attacked us from behind and pushed us off our bike. About 10 to 15 people were kicking and hitting us. Irfan tried to run away but he could not. As I was bleeding profusely, a passerby rushed me to Sai Hospital in Goregaon."

Meanwhile, sharing his ordeal, Irfan said, "At first I could not understand why they were beating us. Suddenly I heard one of them asking the others to leave us, after which they fled from the spot. Later I got to know that they were looking for some other students from Vidyavikass College, but mistakenly attacked us. However, passersby rushed me to Shatabdi Hospital, from where I was shifted to Raksha Hospital."

Confirming the incident, an officer from Malad police station said, "We have registered a case under sections 326, 341, 504 and 34 of IPC. Till now three members of the group have been arrested. We are on the lookout for the others. After being produced in court, they were remanded in police custody."

