Mumbai: College student arrested for harassing leading TV actress



Representational picture



The police have arrested a college student from Gadchiroli district for allegedly sending objectionable messages to a Mumbai-based leading TV actress. Swapnil Saharay (23), the accused, found the actress' phone number on the internet, and started sending her objectionable messages through WhatsApp, as per the complaint registered at Kurar police station in suburban Malad.



Police identified the accused from his mobile number and arrested him from his residence in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra yesterday, said the deputy commissioner of police Kirankumar Chavan here. He was produced in a court here which sent him in police custody till tomorrow.



Saharay has been booked under section 354-D of IPC (attempt to contact woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by her) and under the Information Technology Act.