Mumbai: Committee maintains status quo on Aarey shed

The Sena had promised to protect Aarey from the car shed, but committee has cleared path for state to go-ahead if MoEF concurs



File picture of volunteers protesting against the proposed Aarey car shed

Even as a six-member planning committee has submitted the Revised Draft Development Plan (RDDP) 2014-2034 before mayor Snehal Ambekar for discussion in general body, the battle to save Aarey Milk Colony has suffered yet another setback.

Turns out, despite the committee changing Aarey's status from Non Development Zone (NDZ) land to Green Zone, it has stated that the if the state government and MoEF okay it, then the proposed construction of the disputed Metro car depot, zoo and other additional constructions can be permitted in the area. The go-ahead has come despite protestations by committee members and Sena leaders Trushna Vishwasrao and Yashodhar Phanse. Incidentally, even Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had extended their support to the 'Save Aarey' campaign.

A senior official from the civic body said, "Out of 1,068 hectares, 34 hectares are marked for the Metro car shed and 113 others for a zoo and a garden. Now, the only hope is that during the discussion in the general body meeting, corporators raise objection on the existing reservation in Aarey."

The about-face comes after a delay of three months from the committee in submitting the report. Now, it has to be submitted before the state government till March 20.

Incidentally, there is a parallel hearing on the matter in the National Green Tribunal based on the complaint filed by green activists that will also determine the fate of the city's green belt.