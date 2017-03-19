Mumbai: Complainant withdraws case against JJ Hospital's dean

The complainant, Naresh Narayan Waghela, in a case involving JJ Hospital's dean, Dr TP Lahane, approached the Sessions Court on Saturday and said that he wished to withdraw the case.

An FIR was lodged against Lahane in February 2014, after a Class IV sweeper alleged that the dean had abused him with a “casteist slur” inside the hospital premises.

Waghela told the court that he wants to withdraw the complaint. Lahane's lawyer Swapana Kode confirmed the development. The court asked the complainant to file a written submission on the next date, that is on April 19.