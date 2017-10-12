A 34-year-old casting director has registered a complaint against the former driver of singer Adnan Sami, for allegedly cheating him of Rs 2.5 lakh on the pretext of selling his Swift Desire car.

The police said Raies Rayani has registered the complaint at Oshiwara police station, against Ifteqar Baluch. "I purchased the car from Baluch on April 7, 2017 and paid him Rs 2.5 lakh. I also took his signature on a TTO form (Transfer of Ownership) in my favour.



Adnan Sami

But after 20 days he called me and requested me to lend him the car for 4 to 5 days as he wanted to go to his native place with his family members. After five days when I called him, he started to refuse to return it and stopped answering my calls," said Rayani.

Last month Rayani was shocked to see the car parked in the Goregaon police station premises. He found the police had seized it from Baluch, who had taken R1.30 lakh from a jeweller after keeping the car as mortgage. On the complaint of the jeweller the police had seized it.

"We have received such a complaint and are investigating the case," said a police official from Oshiwara police station. Baluch did not respond to calls.

