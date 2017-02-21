Mumbai: Congress candidate files FIR against Sena corporator's PA



Sheetal Mhatre

Early on Monday morning, Congress candidate Sheetal Mhatre lodged an FIR against Chetan Parmar, the personal assistant of Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, alleging that she was threatened by him. The complaint also mentions that Parmar and another Sena member Shiv Kumar Yadav were drunk at the time of the incident.

According to the FIR lodged at MHB police station, around 12.30 am on Monday, Parmar and Yadav arrived at the Congress office at IC Colony and started shouting at the top of their voice. "They threatened me saying, 'Kal 11 bajey dekh lenge tujhe,' and left the place after some time," said Mhatre.

Later, around 3 am when she was heading home, she spotted the duo along with some other party members threatening a couple of locals. After that they started following her. That is when she rushed to the police station and lodged an FIR.

A police officer said, "A case has been registered under Sections 171C (undue influence at elections), 34 (common intention), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 85 (act of a person incapable of judgment by reason of intoxication caused against his will) of IPC. Further investigation into the matter is on."

Even after repeated attempts to contact Ghosalkar, there was no response.