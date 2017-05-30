Mumbai: Congress lashes out at BMC for slow nullah works



Sanjay Nirupam

City Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam yesterday lashed out at the BMC administration for slow pace of nullah desilting work.

Nirupam claimed that only 20 to 25 per cent of the nullahs have been desilted so far and considering that the monsoon is approaching closer, the city is "sitting on the verge of disaster and only God can save it."

The civic administration in a statement said it has completed 86.87 per cent of desilting work. Nirupam alleged, "The administration has adopted a totally faulty and unscientific system of desilting the nullah which will affect the lives of lakhs of citizens during the rains."

"It seems that Rs 150-crore budget allocation for the desilting work seems to have gone in the drain (nullah) only," he added.