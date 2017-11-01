Mumbai: Congress workers come to blows with MNS men at Dadar

A silent protest organised by Mumbai Congress leaders to support hawkers in the city against MNS illegal action, ended up in a loud slanging match between Congress and MNS party workers.

On Wednesday, the Congress had organised a protest at Dadar West, where hawkers from Dadar, Prabhadevi and Mahim were expected to join in. However, instead of the hawkers, MNS workers were noticed circling the area. Tensions in the area started rising rapidly, with the workers from both parties starting to abuse each other and almost coming to blows. There were also reports of police detaining party workers from the spot to control any serious law and order situation and disrupting the protest march.

Following theElphinstone Roadstampede, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had said if the government did not remove hawkers from the city, they would do the needful in their own style. Post Diwali, MNS workers started attacking hawkers and removing them from their spots across the city. However, the Congress came out in support of the hawkers and said it was not up to any political party to take action.

Congress city president Sanjay Nirupam, who lives in Andheri, could not reach Dadar owing to strong rumours of an attack planned on him by MNS workers. Police protection outside Nirupam's residence was beefed up this morning.

Workers from both parties were detained from outside Nakshatra mall in Dadar to prevent any untoward incidents. While, over a dozen MNS workers were taken to Dadar police station, around 10 Congress workers were taken toShivajiParkpolice station.