Mumbai: Congressman seeks action against BJP worker for blaming party for corruption

A Congress worker from Kurla has written a letter to the police, asking them to register a complaint against the BJP for defaming his party over the demonetisation issue. However, with the police refusing to take action on the letter, the Congress worker has said that he has no choice but to move court to take his case to its logical end.

In the letter, Sushil Mishra said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra should be booked for levelling a false allegation, that the Congress was responsible for corruption over the last 60 years. “The BJP spokesperson should furnish proof or else publicly apologise,” Mishra said.

He cited the instance of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi being made to visit the Bhiwandi court for his alleged false statement on the RSS. “Similarly, if the BJP is making a false statement, then it too should be treated the same,” he added.

According to Mishra, Patra, during a debate on demonetisation on a channel, had said the move had become necessary to get rid of corruption that the Congress allowed during its rule.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “The entire nation knows who has encouraged corruption. So what Patra mentioned on the channel was reiteration of the public’s sentiments.”