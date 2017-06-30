Mumbai: Conman who was on run in cheating case nabbed after six months



Accused Abdul Khan

A 27-year-old man, who was on the run in a cheating case, was finally nabbed on Thursday after the police traced him to his residence in Byculla. Following his arrest, the police learnt that there were three more cases registered against him at different police stations.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Khan. According to the police, the incident dates back to December 31, when the victim, a cash collector working with an LPG firm, had visited a building in Colaba to collect money from the residents using the company's LPG gas connection. While he was leaving the premises, Khan accosted him and claimed that he was a resident of the building and asked him to collect Rs 12,000 from his mother. When the victim went towards the elevator, Khan sneakily pulled out all the money from his pocket and fled. It's only later that the victim realised he had been conned and filed a complaint with the police.

Cops analysed the CCTV footage from the area. The accused was seen on a bike, but only the last four digits of his number plate were visible. The police then wrote to the RTO, which identified the bike owner as a resident of Mira Road. On reaching the residence, the man told the cops that he had sold his bike to a person in Byculla.

The police then informed their sources in Byculla and traced the accused. He was booked under various section of the IPC and will be in police custody till Monday.