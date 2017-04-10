Mumbai: Constable's kin attack woman cop, beat her black and blue

The incident took place when the victim, who stays at the police headquarters in Bhoiwada, accidentally bumped into a constable's wife while on her way home from Naigaon police ground



Victim Alka Savle has suffered injuries on her face and chest

A mid-road collision and a minor fight with the family members of a constable landed a woman cop in hospital with major injuries. Alka Savle, who stays at the police headquarters in Bhoiwada, was attacked while she was going home from the Naigaon police ground, where she was on bandobast duty. Savle, who luckily escaped a major injury in her eye, was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital after the incident.

Abused and attacked

Around 1pm on April 5, Savle decided to go home for lunch as her house was just opposite the ground where she was on duty for police recruitment. While walking towards her home, she was talking with her husband over the phone. Suddenly, she bumped into a woman, whose husband is a constable and attached with the same police station. Within no time the woman started verbally abusing her. When Savle reacted to it, the woman's younger son Somesh alis Banty Chavan, who was there with her, called up his brother Bittu, who immediately arrived at the spot and started punching her. Later, even Somesh and his mother joined him and brutally assaulted Savle.

Speaking to mid-day, Savle said, "When I told her that she should be mindful of other people while walking, she started abusing me and also spoke badly about my character. Thereafter, her elder son started punching and kicking me. Later, when I called up 100 for help, police arrived at the spot and took me to KEM Hospital."

Savle's sister Pooja Umap, who is also a constable and posted at Mantralaya said, "From KEM Hospital she has been shifted to Nagpada police hospital. She has suffered a fracture in one of her hands and injuries on her face and chest. She is also reeling under extreme chest and shoulder pain."

Not serious

Commenting on the incident, Bhoiwada senior police inspector Dattatray S Patil said, "Her medical report clearly mentions that she is not in a serious condition. We are recording the statements of the people involved in the incident. Further investigation into the matter is on." He also said, "When the incident took place she was on duty. Why did she leave the ground when we provide meals to on-duty officers. No FIR has been registered yet."