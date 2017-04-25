Mumbai: Contractor's goof-up leaves Kanjurmarg in a stink

A goof-up by a contractor on one of the most elementary requirements for the civic body's new composting plant at Kanjurmarg means the dumping ground will continue to overflow, causing acute discomfort to the residents in the area.

Last year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had built a bioreactor plant at the Kanjurmarg dumping ground to process waste scientifically, and in a bid to generate electricity in future. A new plant was to be set up to increase the capacity of treatment of waste by 1,000 metric tonnes. Currently, the civic body treats 3,500 metric tonnes of waste daily at Kanjurmarg.

An officer from the Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said, however, that the contractor goofed up in matching the new plant to the available source of electricity supply to operate it.

"MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) had told the contractor to match the plant's operations to the standard electricity supply in area. But, they failed to match that standard, because of which the plant is non-operational for the past four months," said an official.

The official added, "We had set a deadline of December 2016 to start operations, but we missed that. We then set another deadline of April, 2017, but it still cannot be operated because of this technical glitch."

Another official from the SWM department said, "Now, we are hoping to start work on it from next month. As the goof up was by the contractor, his company has to do rectify the mistake at its own expense."

Chief Engineer of (SWM) Siraj Ansari confirmed the problem but refused to divulge details.

While Mumbai generates around 9,000 tonnes of waste per day, all three dumping grounds — Deonar, Mulund and Kanjurmarg – have gone beyond their maximum capacity.