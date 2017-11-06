Mumbai: Contractor working with Thane Municipal Corporation kills himself over losses in business

A 36-year-old contractor with Thane Municipal Corporation committed suicide by shooting himself in his car on Sunday evening. He left a suicide note saying he was depressed with the losses in business.



Sanket Jadhav left a suicide note saying he was depressed with the losses in business

According to the police the deceased, identified as Sanket Jadhav, was a resident of Panchapakadi in Thane, where he resided with his wife and 5-year-old child. His 39-year-old brother also resided with him.

On Sunday at 6:30pm Sanket was found in his car at Gaimukh locality. He had shot three rounds and was found lying in the car with AC and engine on. He owned a licensed revolver.

A senior official from Kasarwadavli police station said the suicide note was addressed to his wife Vidya. “He wrote that he had losses in his business and was depressed. The note was left at his residence and was found by the family after he left. His white swift car was locked. The body was sent for post mortem. He shot three rounds in his chest,” said a police official.

An accidental death case has been registered at Kasarwadavli police station.

03

Number of rounds he fired at his chest

