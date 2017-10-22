The implementation of BMC's new parking policy is facing a setback, owing to a lukewarm response from contractors. The civic body has been forced to re-invite tenders for the operations and maintenance of 91 on-street parking and 47 off-street parking lots, after contractors turned their backs. A senior civic official from the Roads and Traffic department said, "Since June, we have been floating tenders to award contracts for operating and maintaining the pay and park lots. But, currently only 10 per cent of the parking lots have found agencies for operation and maintenance. So, we are now re-inviting tenders."



The parking lot outside Jehangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Under BMC's new parking policy, the city's parking lots have been divided into three categories as per their demand and the rates have gone up four times. Under A category, motorists will have to pay Rs 60/hour, in B category, R40 per hour and in C, Rs 20 per hour. Earlier, the minimum parking fee for a four-wheeler used to Rs 15. When asked why contractors were not taking the job, an official said, "Many contractors have complained that the minimum parking fees mentioned in the contract is very high and therefore, they are doubtful if they will earn that much revenue. Especially, in the case of the big parking lots that have over 500 slots, contractors have not shown interest," said the official requesting anonymity, adding, While deputy chief engineer, (Traffic) Atul Patil, has confirmed the delay, he has refused to give further details.

Rs 60 The per hour cost in the new A category parking lots in Mumbai