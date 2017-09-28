A police sub-inspector has been booked for allegedly demanding Rs 2.50 lakh bribe, a senior Anti Corruption Bureau official said yesterday.



Representation pic

PSI Swapnil Waghmare, attached to the CBD Belapur police station, demanded Rs 2.50 lakh as bribe to go slow on a case involving cousin of the complainant, said ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Anjali Andale.

Following a complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered, the officer said, adding a probe was on.