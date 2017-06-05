Mumbai: Cop holds on to thief despite getting punched in the ear

Santacruz sub-inspector apprehends chain-snatchers after a chase, and doesn't let go of the one he managed to catch despite him landing a hard blow on his ear, damaging the eardrum



The two have several cases of assault, theft and chain-snatching registered against them.

More than brave, he was dogged, having decided he wouldn't let the chain snatchers get away. And he didn't let a punch and a bleeding ear come in the way of that.

A sub-inspector attached with the Santacruz police station nabbed an alleged chain snatcher early Sunday morning, even after getting punched on the ear, which ultimately damaged his eardrum.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Chain-snatcher's 'lucky' shirt turns 'unlucky' for him

Persevering pursuit

On Sunday, at around 5.30 am, Wasim Shaikh was patrolling in the jurisdiction of Santacruz police station on his bike when he spotted two motorcycle-borne men heading towards the Western Express Highway after failing to snatch a woman's chain.

Shaikh gave chase to the two and apprehended them near the Vile Parle (West) flyover.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Cops eat, sleep, work at police station for 8 days to nab chain snatchers

On being stopped, the two got off the bike and warned Shaikh to step back or face consequences, but he called for back-up, after which one of them flashed a knife, while the other picked up a big stone to threaten him.

Undeterred, Shaikh caught one of the two, when the culprit landed a hard punch on the policeman's ear, which started bleeding. Shaikh, however, didn't loosen his hold on him, even as more policemen reached the spot. On seeing that, the other culprit sped away on the bike; the police detained the one caught. Shaikh was taken to Nanavati hospital.

Habitual offenders

The caught accused has been identified as Shrinivas Gaikwad (31) and his accomplice as Hemant Desai, who the police have been looking for. After scanning their past records, the police found out that the two have several cases registered against them with Desai having at least 10 cases of assault, theft and snatching against him.

Also read - Mumbai Crime: Traffic jam helps nab chain snatchers in Goregaon

An officer said, "The arrested accused has been booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in a court on Sunday afternoon, which sent him to police custody till June 8."

DCP (zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya said, "The sub-inspector is out of danger now; he was prescribed medication and asked to rest for a few days. Both accused have a criminal record. Further investigations are going on."