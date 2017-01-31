Mumbai: Cop lands in hospital as rifle misfires



Constable Balkrishna Avhad at Nair Hospital

In less than 24 hours, the SLR rifles of two constables misfired in separate incidents. While no one was injured in the first incident, in the second one the cop suffered minor injuries after the bullet hit the ceiling and iron particles emanating from it brushed against his head. The constable, Balkrishna Avhad is undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital.

Vaibhav Patil (24), who is posted at the Local Arms Unit 2, was deployed at BKC police station beat chowky number 3 near American School on Monday. Around 3.35 pm when he was checking his rifle, it suddenly misfired. He was lucky as the bullet hit the ceiling.

The second incident took place around 6.45 pm at the entry point of TADA court when a constable was handing over charge to Avhad. While Avhad was checking his SLR rifle, it misfired. After the bullet hit the ceiling, small iron pieces came out of it and brushed against Avhad's head. He started bleeding. Other officials present at the spot rushed him to Nair Hospital.

An officer from NM Joshi police station said, "We have mentioned about the incident in our diary."