Mumbai: Cops arrest four with Rs 1.04 crore in defunct notes

After laying a trap of luring a group of four people with an offer of exchanging defunct currencies, the Worli police arrested them and seized Rs 1.04 crore from their possession. The cops are now in the process of finding out the source of the money. Deputy commissioner of police, Zone III, Pravin Padwal confirmed the development and said that further investigations were on.

Black money conversion

Acting on specific information that the accused wished to convert a huge amount of black money into new currencies, the Worli cops decided to send a decoy, who would lure them into revealing the cash.

"When the four suspects met the decoy at Gandhi Nagar, we immediately caught them. A total of Rs 1.04 crore in demonetised notes were seized from them. We first detained them under section 41(d) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and then arrested them under section 124 of the Maharashtra Police Act," said Gajanan Desurkar," senior inspector of Worli police station.

Who's the owner?

Another officer claimed that the arrested accused were just carriers and had little knowledge about the actual owner of the cash. "The arrested accused haven't given much details about the real owner of the money. More arrests in the case may follow soon," he added. However, sources are of the opinion that the cash belongs to a renowned builder and it was brought into the city from Thane.

Desurkar further mentioned that though they have informed the I-T department about the seizure, there has been no response yet.