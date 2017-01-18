Mumbai: Cops avert scuffle over torn posters in Vile Parle



Swami Vivekananda

Vile Parle East was tense on Monday after at least 60 students affiliated to different political parties gathered after posters of Balasaheb Thackeray and Swami Vivekananda placed outside Sathaye College were damaged. Cops have taken complaints of both student political wings and the situation was calm yesterday.



Bal Thackeray

Late Monday night, over 60 people had gathered outside Sathaye College. The Mumbai police control room got a call saying over 50 people have gathered outside the college as a flex banner of Yuva Sena, which had Balasahab Thackeray’s image, was torn by some unknown person. However, by the time the cops reached the spot, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Sanghatan were also present at the spot. Banners of both the student wings had been torn and both parties levelled allegations against each other for the same. ACP and the whole team reached the spot as the matter escalated. The cops tried to calm the situation and managed to avert what could have turned into a law and order issue. The police said the gathering had nothing to do with any rift between the student wings. However, sources from both parties denied this.

On Tuesday, a non-cognisable complaint was taken by the Vile Parle police against an unknown person. Laxman Chavan, senior inspector, Vile Parle police station said, “We asked both the parties if they have complaints against each other, to which they replied in the negative. It is an individual complaint against unknown person and nothing between them. There are no allegations against each other. Investigations are on, we will check CCTV footage.”