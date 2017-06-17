Mumbai: Cops believe Kritika Chaudhary may have known her killer



Kritika Chaudhary. Pic/Facebook

The police recorded the statement of the watchman, from the building in which actress-model Kritika Chaudhary was found murdered last week. The watchman claimed in his statement, that Kritika Chaudhary entered the housing society's premises accompanied by two men at 2:00 am on June 8.

Since this was last time she was seen alive, cops believe Kritika Chaudhary was murdered on that day.

According to Hindustan Times, cops are of the belief that based on the watchman's statement, there may have been no forced entry. Police are currently trying to ascertain the identity of the two men.

A team of three policemen were dispatched to Uttar Pradesh, to question the former watchman of Shri Bhairavnath Society in Four Bungalows, Andheri, where Kritika was found dead. He has been living in his native place in UP after he quit the job two months ago.

Kritika Chaudhary's younger brother Deepak said he didn't suspect anybody behind her murder, and claimed she didn't have any enemies.

Meanwhile, sources said, the police are continuing to interrogate the person detained on Tuesday, who, they believe, is the prime suspect based on circumstantial evidence found against him.

An officer said, "A knuckle duster from the crime scene, which we believe was used to hit her on the head, leading to her death, has been recovered. The post-mortem report has already confirmed 'evidence of head injury'."

The case came to light after neighbours had complained to the Amboli police about foul smell emanating from Kritika's flat in Shri Bhairavanath Society. Upon entering the freezing one-bedroom apartment on the fifth floor, sources said the police found "the body in a semi-decomposed state and the air conditioner set to 19 degrees. There was a wound on her head".

The air conditioner in the room had been found on and nothing from the house had been taken, raising the suspicion that the culprit had come only to kill her and had left immediately, latching the door from the outside.

A native of Haridwar, Kritika Chaudhary came to Mumbai in 2011. She got her big break in 2011 on the TV show 'Parichay – Nayee Zindagi Ke Sapno Ka'. She had also acted in the Kangana Ranaut film 'Rajjo'.