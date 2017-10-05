The Palghar Crime Branch has busted a drug factory running out of a farmhouse, seizing drugs worth Rs 40 crore. Cops found 5.25 kg heroin, 9 kg ketamine and 24 kg MD in a Fortuner jeep at the farmhouse located at Talasari, near the government dairy project zone.



The cops also seized machines and raw materials used for making drugs. The house belongs to infamous drug peddler Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh. The cops learned about the drug kitchen after the arrest of Sohel Memon, Sarfaraz Memon, and Nigerian national Uchhena Ukapabi on September 25. They were caught with 21.7 g of ephedrine in a BMW. The cops learnt that Sarfaraz and Sohel were the main suppliers, and Uchhena was meeting them to buy drugs.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the drugs had been bought from Sheikh, who was running the drug factory. The Crime Branch verified the information and discovered the farmhouse is owned by Sheikh, who had previously been arrested by the Gujarat, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai Crime Branch for peddling. “We are looking for Fayaz; he is absconding,” said one of the Crime Branch officers.

