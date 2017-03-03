Mumbai: Cops nab abductor as victim calls home after two years

The 14-year-old boy had left his Kherwadi home in 2015 as he hated studies, but was later taken to Bihar by a man who met him at Kanjurmarg station



Arjun (in blue shirt) with his family and the police after he was rescued

This 14-year-old boy was not aware that his hatred for studies would unfortunately take him to a different state, much away from home. However, the fact that he missed his mother and sister, helped in getting him back to his house in Kherwadi. Two years after he went missing, the police have finally managed to reunite him with his family members and arrest the man, who had allegedly kidnapped him.

Hatred for studies

In the year 2015, the boy identified as Arjun, left home one night while his parents were asleep. The reason behind the step was the fact that he wanted to quit studies. The following morning, when the family could not find him, they lodged a complaint with the Kherwadi police. The cops were trying to locate him since then.

Police said that Arjun boarded a local train and reached Kanjurmarg, where he met a 41-year-old man identified as Rajendra Singh, who kept him at a rented house for two months.

Thereafter, Singh took him to his hometown in Nalanda, Bihar and kept him at his residence. Arjun used to look after Singh’s parents.

Earlier this week, the boy managed to get hold of a phone and called up his mother and said that he was missing her and his younger sister. He even asked her to take care of herself and said that he was doing fine.

Phone call leads the way

Speaking on the issue, an officer from Kherwadi police station said, “After we got the number from which he had called, we traced it to Nalanda in Bihar. We then sent a team of officers, who enquired about him by showing his picture to the local people.

A sarpanch of one of the villages identified him. Thereafter, with the help of the local police, we rescued him and arrested the accused.” He further said, “Arjun told us that he did not want to return home as he hated studies. He also did not have money to return.”

Cracked two-year-old case

Speaking to mid-day, senior police inspector Rajendra Patil said, “We have successfully cracked a two-year-old case. After Arjun went missing, we had registered an FIR under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has been arrested. Further investigation in the matter is on.”