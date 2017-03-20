Mumbai: Cops slam the brakes on Marine Drive racers

In order to curb the menace of bikers dangerously racing their two-wheelers, police arrest 11 bikers as part of a special drive for rash driving on the stretch



The bikes seized after the arrest of the motorcyclists

In order to curb the menace of bikers dangerously racing their two-wheelers, putting their as well as others' lives at risk, the Marine Drive police on Saturday night came down heavily on these errant motorcyclists.

Luck by chance

A hotspot for the racers, they used to ride on that stretch between 12 am and 2 am. A special drive conducted by the police against that had put an end to it, but only temporarily, as the bikers had brought out their two-wheelers after a while and changed their racing timings.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Manojkumar Sharma said, "The bikers changed their time as they were aware that our staff was patrolling the stretch from 12 am to 2 am. They started doing their stunts between 4 am and 5 am.

The police came to know about the change in timing by chance, when all zonal DCPs as well as joint commissioner of police (law and order) Deven Bharti were on their toes, patrolling the streets, due to the city being on high alert after some tension in the eastern region Saturday night.

Operation Dhoom Gang

Bharti and Sharma then held a special drive, aware that it was not an easy task to catch these riders. The police did nakabandi at six places in South Mumbai, and around 30 policemen, including senior officers came out on the streets and started 'Operation Dhoom Gang'. Eleven bikers were arrested in the hour-long operation.

Sharma told mid-day, "Earlier, we used to make them understand, appeal to them not to race, but they didn't listen. Hence, we conducted the special drive and arrested 11 of them under sections 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. On Sunday, they were produced in court and released on surety of Rs 10,000 each."

"These boys coming from Badlapur, Kharghar and Navi Mumbai, coming to the island city to enjoy the ride; but they are doing it in a wrong way. They had even modified their bikes so that they make noise when the accelerator was hit, because of which many residents from the area had complained to us," he added.