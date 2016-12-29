Mumbai: Cops trace parents who abandoned premature baby girl at hospital

Father of the girl, who is critical and under observation at Nair hospital, claims he never abandoned the infant

Nair hospital authorities contacted the police after finding the mother missing. Representational Pic

The Agripada police have traced the couple that had abandoned their premature baby in a civic hospital three days ago. The father, who was summoned to the police station on Tuesday evening, however, claimed that they hadn’t abandoned the girl.

The parents had given two fake addresses to Nair hospital. When the hospital administration had found out that the mother was missing, it had complained to the Agripada police. The baby, who is still in the hospital, is critical.

The story

The couple has been identified as Irfan and Sajra Sheikh. Sajra had arrived at Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central on December 8.

She delivered the girl on December 14, a month prior to her due date. The baby being weak was shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). On December 24, a nurse in NICU found Sajra missing. She informed the doctors, who contacted the Agripada police station.

The police checked the address given by Irfan at the time of Sajra’s admission. “The address mentioned was of Madanpura, Patrawala chawl. We made inquiries there and found out that they had never lived there,” said an officer.

Hospital records stated that Sajra had gone to Kasturba hospital first after going in labour. “We went there and checked the record. She had visited on December 7. The address given was of Dagdi chawl in Nagpada. This too turned out to be fake,” he added.

Investigation revelations

During investigation, the police found that a relative of the couple lived in Govandi. We got his cellphone number and contacted him. He said that Sajra is her distant relative and currently in Bihar. Officers contacted the mother and asked her to report to the police station. “Irfan Sheikh reported on Tuesday evening, Sajra will come on Friday,” said an officer.

The police said Irfan has been giving vague and unsatisfactory answers to the question of why they abandoned the girl. The couple has four boys, and the reason for leaving the baby could be her premature birth and expenses of her treatment, they added.

“The father has claimed that he never abandoned the baby. He visited the hospital once after Sajra got discharged,” said Ashok Sarambalkar, senior inspector. “We are still ascertaining the reasons behind the abandonment.”