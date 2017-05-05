Mumbai: Cops trick auto driver into admitting crime

Kailash Pise’s auto rickshaw matched the vehicle number that an eyewitness had given the police

When an auto rickshaw driver ran over an 11-year-old boy in Kalina and sped away instead of helping the child, little did he know that the police had its own bag of tricks, or trick questions, to catch him.

The incident took place earlier this week at Hansbhograj Road in Santacruz (East), where the victim was playing outside his house when the rickshaw crashed into him and then sped away.

The boy was admitted in VN Desai hospital, but later succumbed to a severe head injury.

When the police began investigating, they found CCTV footage from the area was not clear enough to identify the driver or his auto number. However, an eyewitness had noted down the last four digits of the vehicle number -- 7787. Cops launched a manhunt for the driver plying an auto with this number. They heard that an auto with the same number was regularly seen in Golibar. On Wednesday, the cops laid a trap and caught the accused, Kailash Pise (39).

“During interrogation, at first, he denied his involvement in the hit-and-run. Later, though, we managed to trick him when we asked why he did not stop after the accident, and he responded saying, ‘I was scared’. With this, we established his guilt and arrested him,” said an officer from the BKC police station.

The accused was booked under IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 279 (rash driving). He was produced before the court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.