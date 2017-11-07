Mumbai: Cops yet to trace 15-yr-old victim of Blue Net game

Even after launching an extensive search for the 15-year-old boy from Govandi, who allegedly left home on October 29 to kill himself, the police have not been able to trace him. While sources in the Crime Branch said that the boy's location was traced to Ahmedabad, city cops are of the opinion that he might be somewhere in Goa. But they are yet to establish the details about his whereabouts. However, both the teams are continuously trying to get inputs about his location and trace him.

The Class X student (name withheld) went missing from his aunt's place in Govandi, where he was staying. On October 29, when his parents had gone out for a movie, he left home with Rs 15,000. He was allegedly playing some game on Dark Net and had left home to complete the third task.

In a note that he left behind, he asked his parents not to look for him and said that they should consider him to be dead. The parents had immediately registered a case at the Govandi police station and two teams were subsequently formed to trace him. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said, "His phone is switched off since the day he left home. We are constantly tracking his phone and have also set up a network of informers."

