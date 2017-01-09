Mumbai: Corporator lights up Andheri RTO road



The road in front of Andheri RTO before and after installation of the LED lights

Even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) continues to neglect the road in front of Andheri RTO, a local MNS corporator Prashant Rane has come forward and installed five LED lights on the stretch by paying from his own pocket. When asked about the civic body’s ignorance towards lighting up the stretch, it mentioned that the road was not under its jurisdiction as it is yet to be handed over to them by its controversial developer KS Chamankar.

Even though the road was thrown open to the public early last year, it has been left in the dark since then. This had turned the stretch into a hotspot of anti-social elements after sunset, making it extremely unsafe for people residing in the locality. In view of this, Rane had approached the civic body for installation of lights but BMC refused to do it. The road’s jurisdiction has not yet been transferred to the civic body due to an ongoing investigation of the Maharashtra Sadan scam, in which NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal allegedly gave the contract of the road’s construction to Chamankar for windfall gains.

Speaking to mid-day, Rane said, “The 800-metre stretch used to be really unsafe owing to the presence of the Kasam Nagar and Anna Nagar slums nearby. After 8pm, senior citizens and women used to feel scared walking on the road. I had approached the civic body for installation of lights but due to the problems related to Chamankar Developers, they could not get work started.”

Residents speak

Retired Major Arun Shirishkar (64), who has been living in the RTO lane for the last 27 years said, “Even though the RTO road has long been laid, it was thrown open to the public only last year. As there were no lights on the stretch, vehicles used to find it extremely difficult to navigate their way. After the lights were installed last week, people have become more confident about taking the route.”

Madan Dhotre (65), who is also a member of Ekta Federation, a representative body of the buildings located on the road said, “The road had become extremely unsafe in the absence of lights. Buses used to remain parked on the stretch and people from nearby slums would sit and drink inside. With the installation of the lights, we feel safe.”

BMC speaks

Speaking to mid-day, MN Mohite, sub-engineer, BMC K/West said, “The road has not yet been handed over to us by Chamankar developers, which is why we haven’t been able to start work on it. Inspite of this we opened the road last year in public interest.”